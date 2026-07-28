Coachella Valley High School Football Teams Adjust to New Heat Protocols as Season Gets Underway

High school football season is officially underway in the Coachella Valley, with teams reporting to camp and beginning preparations for the upcoming season.

But during conditioning week, coaches across the desert are facing a familiar challenge—finding ways to keep practices productive while protecting their athletes from the extreme summer heat.

New mandatory heat protocols under Assembly Bill 1653 have added another layer to the preparation process. When temperatures reach between 90 and 91 degrees, outdoor practices are limited to a maximum of one hour. If temperatures rise above 92 degrees, practices and games can be canceled altogether.

For Indio head coach James Dockery, communication between players, coaches and staff is more important than ever.

Dockery emphasized the importance of hydration and making sure his players understand the dangers of practicing in the desert heat.

He says athletes also have a responsibility to hydrate before arriving at practice and recognize when they may not be feeling well. If a player begins experiencing symptoms related to the heat, Dockery says the coaching staff will make sure the athlete is seen by the team's trainer.

So far, Indio has avoided having any practices canceled. Dockery credits the team's decision to practice early in the morning, allowing the players to get their work in before temperatures reach their highest levels.

However, Dockery says teams that choose to practice later in the day run the risk of reaching a point where trainers or athletic directors determine that conditions are unsafe, forcing practices to be delayed or canceled.

With the new football season officially underway, managing the heat will be a key part of preparation for teams throughout the Coachella Valley.

Dockery is also one of several new head coaches taking over programs in the valley this season, making the ability to navigate the desert heat and new safety protocols an important part of getting his team ready for the year ahead.