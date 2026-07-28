EF3 Tornado Leaves Widespread Damage Across Wisconsin

A powerful tornado that ripped through northeastern Wisconsin left behind a widespread path of destruction, with damaged homes, overturned vehicles, and thousands of residents dealing with power outages.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that struck the Menasha area was an EF3 storm, producing winds of up to 140 miles per hour. Officials said the tornado was approximately one mile wide and stayed on the ground for about 12 miles.

NBC News correspondent Maggie Vespa reported from Menasha, where entire neighborhoods were impacted by the storm.

The damage included homes reduced to debris and vehicles tossed across yards. One resident, Robert Woefel, described the terrifying moment his wife’s truck was lifted by the tornado and thrown about 100 yards before landing upside down.

Woefel said he was grateful she survived the storm.

Despite the severity of the damage, local officials said no one in Menasha was seriously injured or killed, calling the outcome remarkable given the destruction left behind.

Recovery efforts are underway as crews work to restore electricity and communication services. Power and cellphone outages continue to impact parts of Wisconsin and other areas of the Midwest following the severe weather.

Officials are reminding residents to stay alert as cleanup continues and additional storms remain possible across parts of the region.

Explore more national weather and breaking news coverage on NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.