High Vehicle Prices Continue to Stretch Buyers' Budgets in the Desert

Buying a new vehicle continues to be a major expense for many Americans.

According to Edmunds, the average price of a new vehicle is now just under $49,000, while a three-year-old used vehicle averages about $32,000.

We spoke with Anthony Caridi with Toyota of the Desert who says higher prices are being driven by advanced technology, added safety features, and lingering supply chain effects from the pandemic.

Despite the higher costs, Southern California continues to see strong demand. The California New Car Dealers Association reports new vehicle registrations increased during the first half of 2026. Hybrid vehicles gained market share, while electric vehicle sales growth slowed compared to previous years.

Experts recommend comparing prices at multiple dealerships, shopping for the best financing rates, and negotiating extras such as extended warranties to help reduce the overall cost of buying a vehicle.