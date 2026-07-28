Hump Day Holidays and a World Cup Curveball, It's Time for Pop Quiz

It is Tuesday, July 28th, and that means the Coachella Valley has a few reasons to celebrate before the day even gets going. Today marks National Water Park Day, a timely one considering how hot things get around here this time of year. Local spots like the Palm Desert Aquatic Center and the Surf Club are calling anyone looking to cool off. It is also National Milk Chocolate Day, celebrating the classic combination of solid chocolate with powdered, liquid, or condensed milk, the same formula behind the world's favorite candy bars.

Rounding out the calendar is National Soccer Day, a nod to the sport the rest of the world calls football. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup still fresh in everyone's minds, the holiday set up the perfect excuse for this week's Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

Jerry put the control room on the spot with two World Cup themed questions, testing just how many people actually kept up with the tournament this summer. Think you know your soccer? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video to see who got it right and who was left guessing.

1) Earlier this month, the FIFA World Cup of 2026 ended with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim their second men's world title. Who was the flashy 26-year-old forward who scored the lone goal in the 106th minute to break the scoreless tie and give Spain the championship?

A) Cristian Romano

B) Ferran Torres

C) Lionel Messi

2) The official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was performed by Colombian entertainer Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who both took the stage during the event's halftime break. The song's title was written in five different languages, English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Japanese. In Italian, what does the song's title translate to?

A) Come on, come on

B) Higher, higher

C) Together, together

Catch the full segment, including who nailed both answers and who needed a little help from the control room, in the video above. And be sure to follow along every weekday for more Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz on NBC Palm Springs' and nbcpalmsprings.com.



