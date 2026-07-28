Indio Police Conduct Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation

The Indio Police Department is conducting a traffic safety operation aimed at reducing crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians.

Funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the operation focuses on driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian behaviors that increase the risk of collisions.

Officers are watching for violations such as drivers failing to stop at stop signs, as well as bicyclists who fail to obey traffic laws, including stopping at red lights and stop signs or riding against the flow of traffic.

Police say everyone sharing the road has a responsibility to follow traffic laws to help prevent crashes.

The enforcement operation runs through 2 p.m. across Indio.