July Buck Moon to Peak Wednesday Morning Over Coachella Valley

The July Buck Moon is set to reach peak illumination around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, offering skywatchers across the Coachella Valley another opportunity to enjoy one of the year's most recognizable full moons.

The Buck Moon is the traditional name for July's full moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It is named for the time of year when male deer, known as bucks, begin growing a new set of antlers.

Video captured Tuesday evening in Indian Wells showed the bright moon rising above the desert landscape, with the Indian Wells Tennis Garden visible in the foreground.

Experts say the full moon will rise in the eastern sky and appear relatively low on the horizon as it becomes visible. While the moon reaches its official peak Wednesday morning, it will appear nearly full to observers before and after that time.

A NASA scientist says the Buck Moon should be easy to spot from locations with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Residents in the Coachella Valley may enjoy the best viewing conditions by finding an open area away from bright city lights.

The Buck Moon is one of several full moons that carry traditional names tied to seasonal changes in nature. Its name reflects the annual cycle of deer antler growth, a familiar sign of midsummer in many parts of North America.

Weather and local viewing conditions can affect visibility, but clear skies and low light levels typically provide the best opportunity to enjoy the celestial event.

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