July’s Full Buck Moon: When and How to See the 2026 Lunar Event

The night sky is putting on a show this week as July’s full moon, known as the “buck moon,” rises around the world.

The full moon will reach peak illumination at 10:36 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. However, experts say the moon will appear full before and after that time, giving skywatchers multiple opportunities to see it.

NASA’s Noah Petro said viewers will have the best chance of seeing the buck moon by finding a location away from bright lights with a clear view of the sky.

The name “buck moon” comes from the time of year when male deer begin growing their antlers. Different Indigenous communities have their own names for July’s full moon, including the Dakota name referring to the season when chokecherries ripen and the Cree name “feather moulting moon.”

Some viewers in the Northeast and Upper Midwest may notice the moon appearing more orange or reddish than usual. Experts say smoke from Canadian wildfires can scatter moonlight in the atmosphere, creating a different appearance.

Astronomers say viewing a full moon is also a reminder of humanity’s connection to space. The buck moon arrives shortly after the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which marked the first human landing on the moon.

There are five more full moons expected in 2026, including supermoons in November and December, when the moon will appear larger and brighter because it will be closer to Earth.