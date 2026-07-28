Newly Released Biden Recordings Shed Light on Classified Documents Probe

Former President Joe Biden is back in the spotlight after previously sealed recordings tied to the classified documents investigation were made public.

The recordings, made in 2016 and 2017 while Biden was working with a ghostwriter on a book, capture him discussing documents that he believed could contain classified information.

The tapes later became part of the investigation led by former Special Counsel Robert Hur, who declined to bring charges in 2024, concluding there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

The Department of Justice released more than two-and-a-half hours of the recordings with redactions after the Heritage Foundation successfully sued for their release. Biden had previously fought to keep the tapes sealed but withdrew his appeal last week.

Biden's office criticized the release, calling it another example of the administration using the Justice Department for political purposes.

The recordings also include Biden reflecting on his working relationship with former President Barack Obama, describing occasional disagreements over decision-making.