Over 200 Citations Issued Countywide for Fireworks Violations

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - More than 200 citations were written and over 2,000

pounds of unlicensed pyrotechnics seized during the recent Fourth of July

weekend multi-agency fireworks enforcement campaign throughout Riverside

County, according to a report the Board of Supervisors will review today.



The Executive Office's ``After-Action Report,'' which will be part of

the board's consent agenda Tuesday, showed that, compared to the same period

last year, there was a 22% jump in the number of citations issued -- 212 this

past July 4 weekend, as opposed to 172 in 2025.



Those figures combine the aggregate citations handled by the county

Sheriff's, Fire and Code Enforcement departments.



The number of 911 fireworks-related calls for service and complaints

also rose -- 3,776 during the holiday weekend this year, compared to 3,696 last

year, according to the narrative.



Authorities confiscated 2,105 pounds of alleged illegal pyrotechnics

during operations earlier this month, a drop from last year, when 2,194 pounds

were seized over the same period, the report stated.



County fire personnel were sent to 69 fireworks-related blazes during

the most recent holiday weekend, a one-third drop from 2025, when they

responded to 102 fires, officials said.



``As a result of a robust public information campaign and enforcement

program, the safety of our communities was enhanced with the reduction of fire

risks associated with illegal fireworks,'' according to the Executive Office.



For the last five years, the board has implemented a ``You Light It,

We'll Write It'' countywide messaging campaign, utilizing digital and

traditional media sources to make the public aware of the potential perils and

consequences of igniting unlicensed pyrotechnics.



In April 2021, the county Office of County Counsel, in collaboration

with the Sheriff's Department and Cal Fire, drafted amendments to Ordinance No.

858 that augmented civil penalties for possession, transportation or ignition

of illegal fireworks, ranging between $1,000 and $5,000. The amount depends on

the number of violations within a 36-month period. The previous fines were

between $500 and $1,000.



The revisions also created liabilities for property owners who

knowingly permit someone to light unlicensed pyrotechnics.



The final provision of the revised ordinance granted the fire chief

authority to designate specific locations in unincorporated areas where so-

called ``safe and sane'' fireworks can be sold and ignited by residents. In

Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, the devices -- such as

sparklers, fountains and snappers -- are permitted.



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