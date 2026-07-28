Poll Finds Americans Back Protecting Wildlife in National Parks

A new poll finds Americans across political party lines agree on one issue: protecting wildlife inside national parks.

California is home to nine national parks, and conservation advocates say the survey shows broad public support for science-based wildlife management and stronger protections for animals living within park boundaries.

The poll, commissioned by the National Parks Conservation Association, examined public views on several major wildlife issues, including hunting policies, energy development, and endangered species protections.

Bart Melton, senior wildlife program director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the results show significant agreement among Americans.

"Across five major national park wildlife issues involving hunting, energy development, endangered species recovery, there is broad bipartisan public support for national park wildlife," Melton said.

According to the poll, 90% of Americans, including 89% of Republicans, want explanations when hunting rules inside national parks are changed. The survey also found 85% support the Endangered Species Act protections for species in parks, while 81% support wildlife crossings designed to help animals safely move across roads and highways.

The findings come as conservation groups raise concerns about recent federal management decisions involving public lands. Advocates say some changes to hunting policies and energy development rules have moved forward without enough public input.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has argued that expanding hunting opportunities can support conservation efforts and that oil and gas exemptions are important for energy independence.

Melton said conservation decisions should include transparency, public involvement, and scientific review.

"The Endangered Species Committee made a decision in the Gulf of Mexico to exclude oil and gas producers," Melton said, adding that the decision impacts threatened and endangered species connected to national parks.

Conservation advocates say the survey demonstrates that protecting wildlife remains an issue where many Americans share common ground.

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