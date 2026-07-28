Prince’s “Purple Rain” Musical Coming to Broadway in New York City in 2027

Prince fans will soon have a new way to experience one of the artist’s most iconic works. A Broadway musical based on the legendary musician’s “Purple Rain” is set to arrive in New York City in 2027.

The production will begin previews on March 12, 2027, at the Majestic Theatre, with opening night scheduled for April 12. Tickets are expected to go on sale in September.

The musical will feature more than 20 songs from Prince’s catalog, including hits such as “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with U,” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

The announcement came on the 42nd anniversary of the 1984 release of the “Purple Rain” film. The movie marked Prince’s acting debut and followed the fictional story of “The Kid,” a rising musician navigating fame, relationships, and the Minneapolis music scene.

“Purple Rain” became a cultural landmark, earning nearly $100 million worldwide at the box office and later being added to the National Film Registry for its cultural, historical, and artistic significance.

The accompanying album was also a major success, earning multiple awards, including two Grammy Awards and three American Music Awards. It also returned to the Billboard 200 chart in July.

The Broadway production will be directed by Tony-nominated Saheem Ali, with a book written by Peter Duchan. Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb will lead the music team, while Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams will handle choreography.

Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes will serve as music advisers. The cast will be announced at a later date.

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