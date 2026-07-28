Riverside County Advances Stricter Rules for Short-Term Rentals

Riverside County is one step closer to adopting stricter regulations for short-term rental properties after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of proposed changes aimed at addressing neighborhood concerns while allowing homeowners to continue operating vacation rentals.

The proposed amendments represent the most significant update to the county's short-term rental regulations since they were first adopted in 2022. County officials say the changes are intended to better protect residents from disruptive rental properties while increasing accountability for operators who repeatedly violate the rules.

Among the proposed changes, Riverside County would expand code enforcement hours to improve response times to complaints. The ordinance would also eliminate the current one-hour grace period that allows property owners to correct violations before enforcement action is taken.

In addition, the county plans to impose tougher penalties for repeat offenders and increase initial application fees for new short-term rental permits by several hundred dollars.

The Board of Supervisors also voted to lift the moratorium on issuing new short-term rental certificates in the communities of B-Bar-H Ranch and Thousand Palms. The moratorium had been in place due to ongoing noise complaints from residents.

If approved, the updated regulations would affect approximately 1,100 short-term rental properties across Riverside County's unincorporated communities, including Bermuda Dunes and Thousand Palms.

While many property owners say they understand the county's goal of addressing problem rentals, some worry the proposed rules do not distinguish between responsible operators and those who generate repeated complaints.

Jimmy Repp, founder and owner of CoHost of the Desert, operates two short-term rental properties in the area. He said he supports holding bad actors accountable but believes the ordinance takes a "one-size-fits-all" approach that could unfairly impact responsible property owners.

Repp said he would like to see greater flexibility within the regulations for operators who maintain their properties and comply with county rules.

He also expressed frustration with how the county communicates policy changes to property owners, saying there has not been enough outreach to keep operators informed about proposed updates.

The Board of Supervisors' vote marks the first of two required public hearings on the ordinance. A final vote is scheduled for Aug. 25. If approved, the revised regulations are expected to take effect later this year.