Riverside County Approves $325K for Upgrades at Mecca Sports Park

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has approved $325,000 in funding for improvements at Mecca Sports Park.

The money will be used to add shade over the playground, along with new benches, lighting, a flagpole, landscaping and other park amenities.

County officials say the upgrades were requested by local residents after the park opened in 2023. The improvements are intended to enhance the park's comfort, accessibility and overall experience for families and visitors.

The funding comes from Riverside County's Unincorporated Communities Initiative, a program that supports infrastructure and quality-of-life projects in underserved communities throughout the county.

County leaders say the investment reflects ongoing efforts to respond to community feedback and continue improving public spaces in the eastern Coachella Valley.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.