Rochester, New York Families Face Rising Electronics Costs Due to AI Chip Demand

Families shopping for laptops, tablets, and other electronics are facing higher prices as artificial intelligence demand reshapes the technology industry.

The growing trend has even created a new term: "chipflation." Experts say manufacturers are prioritizing high-profit artificial intelligence data centers, creating a shortage of some chips used in everyday consumer electronics.

In Rochester, New York, six-year-old Deavon spends time at a local learning lab using computers and other digital tools that have become essential for students. But experts say those devices are becoming more expensive for families.

Brian Westover, a product reviewer with PCMag, said laptop prices have climbed significantly.

"People usually have saved around $800 for a laptop and for a very long time that was a reasonable amount," Westover said.

Today, the median price shoppers are seeing is closer to $1,600, according to experts.

Technology companies are feeling the impact as well. Apple has increased prices across several product lines, and analysts say the pressure is affecting the broader electronics market.

Experts say the shortage is connected to artificial intelligence growth. Only a few major companies manufacture the advanced memory chips needed for modern technology, and many have shifted resources toward high-performance AI chips used in data centers.

Manufacturers have warned the shortage could continue for several years, potentially keeping prices elevated through 2030.

For consumers looking to save money, experts recommend considering refurbished electronics. While refurbished devices may have minor cosmetic wear or reduced battery life, they can offer significant savings.

Experts suggest buying refurbished products directly from manufacturers or major retailers that offer return policies and extended warranties.

As artificial intelligence continues expanding, consumers may need to adjust how they shop for everyday technology.

Explore more consumer technology stories on NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.