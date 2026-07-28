San Diego lifeguards respond to 464 water rescues over the weekend amid dangerous surf conditions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego lifeguards responded to 464 water rescues over the weekend as heat drew large crowds to the beach amid dangerous surf conditions.

Officials say that number is nearly double the 336 rescues recorded from July 14 through July 21, and warn the hazards are far from over.

"That number is definitely above average for us, and it's a strong indication that our lifeguards are out there and doing good work," Lt. Charlie Knight of San Diego Fire-Rescue Marina Safety said.

Large surf and strong rip currents are driving the dangerous conditions. A beach hazard safety statement remains in effect through Wednesday.

Candace Hadley, public information officer for San Diego Fire-Rescue and Lifeguards, said the summer season has already seen elevated rescue numbers.

"It's well north of 3,000 rescues since June for the summer, and while we see a lot of that activity every single year, this one is a little bit elevated," Hadley said.

Officials say the dangers extend beyond the water. Over the weekend, a 17-year-old was seriously injured after attempting to jump from Sunset Cliffs, hitting the cliffside before falling into the water. Hadley said jumping from any height above 5 feet into the ocean is illegal.

"Be really mindful of those signs, if it says do not pass, do not, there is an unsafe area, and it is actually illegal to jump off of any height above 5 ft. here into the ocean," Hadley said.

Lifeguards are urging beachgoers to take extra precautions while the beach hazard safety statement is in effect.

"When you're coming down to the beach here, especially with this beach hazard safety statement that's in effect until Wednesday, to just take extra precautions," Hadley said.

Lifeguards say the safest option is to stay out of the water if conditions look rough, and to follow instructions if told to stay clear of certain areas.