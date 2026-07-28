Summer Brings Critical Overcrowding to Riverside County Animal Shelters

Riverside County Animal Services is urging the community to help ease overcrowding at its shelters as the summer months continue to bring an influx of dogs and cats.

Since July 1, public dog kennel occupancy has increased from 224% to 247% over capacity—an increase of 90 dogs in just 27 days and 198 more dogs than the shelter system was caring for at the beginning of the year. According to the department, summer is consistently one of the busiest times of the year due to extreme heat, Fourth of July activity, and the ongoing puppy and kitten season.

The overcrowding means many dogs are sharing kennels while staff work to care for animals arriving in a variety of conditions. Shelter officials say they continue to rely on community support through adoptions, fostering, and reunifying lost pets with their owners to create much-needed kennel space.

Despite the challenges, Riverside County says progress is being made. Dog live-release rates have increased from nearly 75% to 86% over the past two years, reflecting improvements in adoptions, returns to owners, and lifesaving programs. Officials say they are encouraged by the trend but emphasize there is still more work to do.

To help increase placements, Riverside County Animal Services will offer fee-waived adoptions throughout the month of August. Every adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and an engraved ID tag.

Officials encourage anyone considering adding a pet to their family—or who is able to temporarily foster an animal—to visit their local Riverside County animal shelter and help relieve the ongoing summer overcrowding.