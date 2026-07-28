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Talking With Thalia: TLS Light Therapy for Pain Relief and Healing

Andrew Jacobs, co-founder of Desert Integrative Wellness, joined Talking with Thalia to explain TLS (The Light System), a non-invasive wellness technology designed to support pain relief, improve energy, and promote nervous system regulation. Using proprietary light frequencies and a relaxing zero-gravity chair, TLS aims to encourage the body's natural healing processes. Jacobs also shared his personal journey from a career in visual effects to opening the Indian Wells wellness center after experiencing significant relief from a herniated disc using the technology. He encourages those seeking alternative wellness options to explore holistic approaches and learn more, visit: desertintegrativewellness.com

By: Thalia Hayden

July 28, 2026

TLSThe Light SystemDesert Integrative WellnessAndrew JacobsIndian Wellslight therapyholistic healthalternative wellnesspain reliefnervous system regulationenergy improvementzerogravity chairred light therapynoninvasive therapywellness technologynatural healingCoachella ValleyhealthrecoveryTalking with Thaliathalia hayden
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Talking With Thalia: TLS Light Therapy for Pain Relief and Healing