TODEC Provides Heat Safety Resources to Coachella Valley Farmworkers During Extreme Heat

As triple-digit temperatures continue across the Coachella Valley, the TODEC organization is providing water resources, tools, and heat safety information to agricultural workers to help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The organization’s summer outreach focuses on reminding farmworkers about the importance of staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, and recognizing the warning signs of heat stroke while working in high temperatures.

TODEC representatives say many agricultural workers face financial challenges and may not always have the resources to purchase additional tools that can help protect them from extreme heat.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways so we can bring resources and tools to our workforce,” a TODEC representative said. “As we know, our farmworkers live paycheck to paycheck. They’re not thinking of investing in tools like this, so I thought that we continue to do that, to look for innovative tools so we can bring back to the Coachella Valley.”

The organization says providing these resources directly to workers and farm crews can help improve access to safety equipment and information during the hottest months of the year.

TODEC says the resources are available to any farm crew across the Coachella Valley. The group’s outreach efforts will continue throughout the summer as temperatures remain elevated across the region.

Health officials recommend that people working outdoors take precautions during extreme heat, including drinking plenty of water, taking scheduled breaks, and seeking shade when possible.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.