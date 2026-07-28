Zinedine Zidane Named France National Team Head Coach After World Cup Disappointment

French soccer icon Zinedine Zidane is taking over as head coach of the France men’s national team, marking his return to management after five years away from the sidelines.

The French Football Federation announced that Zidane will lead Les Bleus for the next four years after longtime manager Didier Deschamps stepped down following the 2026 World Cup.

France entered the tournament as one of the favorites but fell short of another championship, losing to eventual winner Spain in the semifinals before falling to England in the third-place match.

Zidane brings a legendary history with the national team. As a player, he helped France win its first World Cup title in 1998, scoring two goals in the final against Brazil. He also helped France win the European Championship in 2000.

His final appearance as a player for France came in the 2006 World Cup final, where he was sent off after headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi during the match.

As a manager, Zidane built an impressive resume at Real Madrid, winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, two league championships and two Club World Cups.

Now, Zidane will attempt to become one of the few people to win the World Cup both as a player and a coach. He inherits a talented French squad featuring stars including Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and other emerging players.

Zidane said coaching France has long been a dream and that his goal is to continue building on the team’s winning tradition.