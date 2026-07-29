Amber Alert Deactivated After Three Missing Children Found Safe

An Amber Alert issued for three missing children has been deactivated after authorities confirmed the children were safely located.

Officials say Maximus Roman, Kaiser Roman and Hailee Roman have all been found safe. No additional information about where the children were located or the circumstances surrounding the case has been released.

Authorities also have not announced whether any arrests have been made or if criminal charges are expected.

Amber Alerts are issued when law enforcement believes a child has been abducted and is in imminent danger. The alerts are distributed through emergency notification systems, highway message signs, broadcasters and mobile devices to quickly reach the public and aid in locating missing children.

Officials thanked the public for remaining alert and sharing information during the active alert. They have not indicated whether any further updates will be provided.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to monitor the case and provide updates if additional information is released by authorities.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.