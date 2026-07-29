An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, July 29, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted for a large area of Southern California.

Today, the Coachella Valley will see all sunshine this afternoon with dew points around 50°, middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and above-normal high temperatures around 113°.



As an upper-level ridge of high pressure shifts its way over the Southwest, Valley temps will rise into concerning territory. In fact, an Extreme Heat Warning has been posted for the Coachella Valley from Thursday into Sunday... possibly longer.

Our midday temperatures will be at their hottest this weekend with upper-teens forecast for Friday and Sunday, while those numbers peak around 120° on Saturday.

If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, avoid strenuous activities, and stay hydrated.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings