Bariatric Surgery Still Plays Key Role Alongside GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs, Surgeon Says

The rise of GLP-1 weight loss medications has transformed the conversation around obesity treatment, but bariatric surgery continues to be an effective option for many patients, according to a leading bariatric surgeon in Rhode Island.

Dr. Jennine Giovanni, director of bariatric surgery at Care New England in Warwick, says advances in robotic-assisted procedures have made weight loss surgery more precise while expanding treatment options for people living with obesity.

"I started doing robotic surgery about four and a half years ago," Giovanni said. During that time, she has performed more than 1,000 weight loss surgeries.

Giovanni said robotic technology offers surgeons greater precision because the instruments move more like the human hand.

"The difference with robotics is really the instrumentation, so the instruments with the robotic move like the human hand and in a much more natural way and so there's a lot more precision," she said.

The two most common robotic bariatric procedures are gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. Gastric bypass reduces food intake by rerouting part of the small intestine while remaining minimally invasive. Sleeve gastrectomy removes about 80% of the stomach, reducing its capacity and typically involving a shorter procedure with fewer complications.

Giovanni credits improved outcomes not only to advances in technology but also to comprehensive care programs.

"The success rates are better because we have these multi-disciplinary programs," she said.

While the popularity of GLP-1 medications has contributed to a decline in bariatric surgery, Giovanni said obesity is a chronic disease that often requires individualized treatment rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

"Clearly with GLP-1s, where they hit in the market, there's been a bit of a decline in bariatric surgery," Giovanni said. "But I think what folks have to recognize is that obesity is a chronic disease and there's never going to be one treatment."

She added that bariatric specialists welcome having more treatment options available and believes some patients may achieve better long-term results by combining surgery with GLP-1 medications under the supervision of their health care team.

Giovanni emphasized that regardless of the treatment plan, lasting weight loss requires a long-term commitment to healthier eating, regular physical activity and ongoing medical care.

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