Coachella Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa files to run for mayor in November elections

Coachella Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa has officially entered the race to remain the city's mayor, filing paperwork to seek a full term in office.

Figueroa confirmed his candidacy to NBC Palm Springs after filing the required election paperwork.

He became mayor earlier this year after the Coachella City Council appointed him to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Steven Hernandez, who resigned following his guilty plea to a conflict-of-interest charge.

Before becoming mayor, Figueroa unsuccessfully challenged Hernandez in the city's 2024 mayoral election. He has served on the Coachella City Council since 2022.

Figueroa told NBC Palm Springs he plans to formally announce his campaign later this week.