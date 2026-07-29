Coachella Offering Up to $3,000 to Rip Out Your Grass

Coachella water customers can now get paid to get rid of their grass. The Coachella Water Authority and Sanitary District, which oversees the city's water treatment and distribution systems, is offering up to $3,000 through its Turf Removal Rebate Program.

The rebate pays $3 for every square foot of turf removed, as long as the grass is replaced with water-friendly plants. Artificial turf doesn't qualify. The program is open to eligible residential and commercial water customers within the district.

Officials say residents shouldn't tear out any grass before their application gets approved. Once approved, customers have 120 days to finish the project.

Funding is limited, and applications are handled first come, first served, so the district is encouraging people not to wait.

Residents can apply through the Resources tab at www.conservecoachella.com.



