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Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Spikes Food Phobia

The investigation into the largest cyclosporiasis outbreak in U.S. history is ongoing, with the CDC reporting more than 4,100 lab-confirmed cases across multiple states since May 1. While health officials urge people to follow food safety precautions and monitor recall information, experts say it's also important to avoid letting concern turn into food phobia. A Cleveland Clinic psychologist explains that excessive fear—such as avoiding restaurants, grocery stores, or constantly worrying about food safety—can negatively impact daily life and mental health. People with health anxiety, OCD, or eating disorders may be especially vulnerable and should seek professional support if fears become overwhelming.

By: Thalia Hayden

July 29, 2026

CyclosporacyclosporiasisCDCfoodborne illnessfood safetyfood recallfood phobiamental healthhealth anxietyOCDeating disordersCleveland Clinicfood contaminationoutbreakparasitediarrheafood precautionspublic healthMandy Gaitherthalia hayden
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Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Spikes Food Phobia