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Desert Hot Springs Body Identified as Missing Man

Man found dead during weekend search in Desert Hot Springs identified as missing Rancho Mirage senior

The man found dead during a weekend search in Desert Hot Springs has now been identified. Palm Springs Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau has positively identified the body as 72-year-old Daniel "Dan" Michael Mulcahey.

Mulcahey was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in Rancho Mirage, and a California Silver Alert went out after his car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs. Search crews located a body Sunday during coordinated efforts in the area, and police believed at the time it was Mulcahey, though they were waiting on the coroner's office for official confirmation.

Palm Springs Police led the investigation because Mulcahey is a Palm Springs resident. Officers tell NBC Palm Springs they were asked to do a welfare check on him, and when they couldn't find him at his home, they took over the case.

Investigators say the case is still being treated as a suspicious death investigation, meaning they haven't yet ruled out whether foul play or criminal conduct played a role in his death. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

By: Harrison Bluto

July 29, 2026

NBC Palm SpringsPalm Springs Police DepartmentInvestigationPalm SpringsDesert Hot Springs
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Desert Hot Springs Body Identified as Missing Man