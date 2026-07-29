Desert Recreation District Keeps Coachella Valley Kids Active All Summer

Across the Coachella Valley, the Desert Recreation District is making sure young athletes have a place to stay active, learn new skills, and build lasting friendships throughout the summer.

At the Indio Community Center, one of several facilities operated by the Desert Recreation District, staff members are focused on more than just sports. Their mission is to provide a safe, welcoming environment where children can stay engaged while learning valuable life lessons.

"When it comes down to it, we've got to keep these sports alive by keeping kids active," said Recreation Specialist Manny Murrijo. "We're not just teaching a sport—we're teaching life skills. One of the things that's very important for us is giving kids a space where they can grow."

That mission becomes even more important during the desert's hottest months. With triple-digit temperatures making outdoor activities difficult, the district's indoor facilities offer a welcome escape from the heat.

From basketball courts and indoor tracks to weight rooms and open recreation spaces, community members of all ages have opportunities to stay active in a comfortable environment.

"The heat outside isn't available for us during the summer," Murrijo said. "Having indoor tracks, weight rooms, and basketball courts available for the community gives everyone an opportunity to get out of the heat while staying active."

Whether children are kicking a soccer ball, shooting baskets, or participating in organized youth programs, parents say the centers provide a positive outlet during summer break.

"It's really awesome seeing everybody come out," one parent said. "The kids have fun, stay active, create friendships, and enjoy a great environment during the summer."

With programs and activities offered throughout the week, the Desert Recreation District continues to play an important role in promoting healthy lifestyles while giving Coachella Valley families a safe place to gather, exercise, and build community.