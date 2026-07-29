Don't Get Scammed

Desert Hot Springs Police are partnering with cyber safety group Get Cyber Aware for a free community workshop this Thursday aimed at helping residents avoid falling victim to online scams. The session will cover how to spot common scams, protect personal information, recognize warning signs of cybercrime, and what to do if someone does become a victim.

Cyber safety expert Arthur Press will lead the workshop alongside a detective from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, who will speak to scam trends investigators are seeing locally.

The workshop runs Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at the Desert Hot Springs Senior Center on West Drive. Space is limited, and organizers say residents can register online through the city's recreation portal.



