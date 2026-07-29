Eisenhower Health Earns National Award for Heart Attack Care

Eisenhower Health has earned a national honor for its care of heart attack patients.

The hospital received the American College of Cardiology's 2026 Platinum Performance Achievement Award, recognizing hospitals that consistently meet high standards for treating heart attack patients using evidence-based guidelines.

Hospital leaders say the award reflects the teamwork of physicians, nurses, emergency department staff, intensive care teams and cardiovascular specialists.

Eisenhower officials say the recognition is also good news for local patients, who can access advanced cardiovascular care without having to leave the Coachella Valley.

More than 400 people work across Eisenhower's Cardiovascular Institute, all contributing to the hospital's heart care programs.

Eisenhower Health is among approximately 350 hospitals nationwide receiving the 2026 recognition.