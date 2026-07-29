Extreme Heat Creates Challenges for Valley Mobile Businesses

With an extreme heat warning set to take effect tomorrow, mobile businesses across the Coachella Valley are preparing for another challenging stretch of summer.

For Trito's Mobile Detailing owner Gerardo Islas Huerta, working outside means finding shade, starting jobs as early as possible and keeping equipment from overheating.

Huerta has operated his mobile detailing business for more than five years and says summer remains one of the toughest seasons.

He says some equipment is stored outside in the heat and can become too hot to operate, forcing him to wait for it to cool down.

The extreme temperatures can also increase operating costs. Huerta says jobs that take longer in the heat can mean using more water and fuel, which can affect what customers pay.

He encourages customers to help by providing shaded areas when possible or allowing crews to arrive earlier in the morning.

Despite the challenges, Huerta says he enjoys the flexibility of being his own boss and setting his own schedule.

As temperatures climb, he and other mobile business owners are finding ways to adapt while continuing to serve customers throughout the summer.