Extreme Heat Warning: How to Stay Safe in 120-Degree Temperatures

Southern California is experiencing its hottest stretch of the year, with temperatures in desert communities expected to climb between 115 and 120 degrees. Health experts are warning residents to take extreme heat seriously and take precautions to prevent potentially life-threatening conditions.

Dr. Stephen Sanko, adjunct professor of emergency medicine at the University of Southern California, an emergency room physician at L.A. General Medical Center, and a board member of the American Heart Association in Los Angeles, said extreme heat remains one of the deadliest weather-related hazards.

"Extreme heat is actually the leading weather-related cause of death," Sanko said. "More than 2,300 people died from heat exposure in the U.S. in 2023."

Sanko said high temperatures place significant stress on the body, especially the heart. Dehydration can contribute to kidney problems and dangerous electrolyte imbalances.

Older adults, young children, and people with underlying health conditions are among those at greatest risk.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion can include headaches, cool or clammy skin, a rapid or weak pulse, dizziness, and fainting. Health officials recommend limiting outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, seeking shade whenever possible, and drinking plenty of water.

Dr. Catharina Giudice, an emergency physician and clinical research professor at Boston University and Boston Medical Center, said heat can become even more dangerous when combined with air pollution.

"It's bad enough to be exposed to heat and pollution individually, but the impact of being exposed to both together seems to have a multiplying effect on the health outcomes," Giudice said.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Experts say to call 911 or seek emergency care if someone has a body temperature above 103 degrees, loses consciousness, becomes confused, has hot skin, or experiences slurred speech or a lack of alertness.

As temperatures continue to rise, health officials remind residents that staying cool is more than a comfort issue — it can be a matter of life and death.

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