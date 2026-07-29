Firebirds Bring Back Favorite

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are bringing back defenseman Gustav Olofsson for a fifth season, the team announced Wednesday. Olofsson signed a one-year deal to stay with the Kraken's minor league affiliate in Palm Desert.

The 31-year-old from Sweden has been with the Firebirds since the team's first season in 2022. Last season, he played 48 games and put up 32 points, four goals and 28 assists, and led all Firebirds skaters in plus-minus at plus-28.

"Gustav has been a part of this organization since day one, and that says a lot about the person and player he is," Firebirds General Manager Troy Bodie said. "His leadership, professionalism, and consistency have helped establish the culture we've built in Coachella Valley."

Olofsson has also played 63 NHL games between the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Seattle Kraken after Minnesota picked him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He's suited up in 414 minor league games overall, though most of his playoff experience has come in Coachella Valley, where he's helped the team reach the Calder Cup Finals two years running.

The Firebirds open their fifth season October 2 at Acrisure Arena against the Ontario Reign.



