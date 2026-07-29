First up was National Lasagna Day, honoring the classic Italian dish of layered pasta, sauce, ground meat, tomatoes, veggies, cheeses, and seasonings, all baked together in one comforting dish. Garfield fans everywhere know this one is right up his alley.

Also on the calendar was National Chicken Wing Day, first declared in 1977 by the city of Buffalo, where the wing itself was invented back in 1964.

Rounding out the day was National Lipstick Day, celebrating a beauty staple that has symbolized confidence, rebellion, and glamour throughout history. To mark the occasion, Jerry served up two lipstick themed trivia questions, one about a chart topping pop hit and another about a classic rock cover.

Think you know your holidays and your hits? Test your knowledge by watching the full segment, then see how many you got right.

1) Following the release of her multi platinum 2010 album, this artist told Elle magazine she couldn't picture herself without her pink lipstick. Which Bang Bang vocalist was she talking about?

A. Ariana Grande

B. Jessie J

C. Nicki Minaj

2) This Ohio based funk rock band's album cover featured bright red lips biting into a cherry, and the record went on to sell over a million copies thanks to a chart topping 1976 single. What's the name of that song?

A. Fire

B. Hollywood Swingin'

C. Play That Funky Music

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with Jerry Steffen every morning, only on NBC Palm Springs.