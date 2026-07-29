Haitian TPS Expiration Creates Uncertainty for Thousands Across Florida

The deadline for federal Temporary Protected Status for Haitians has passed, creating heightened uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of people who held the designation.

In Florida, nearly 96,000 Haitians living and working under the program now face the loss of work authorization and potential deportation.

Vanessa Joseph is chair of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network and city clerk of North Miami, at the heart of South Florida's Haitian community, the largest in the nation.

"Everyone has a different posture. For some, it may mean immediate deportation. For others, it may be separation from their family. And for some, it may be staying here in some kind of limbo as you await maybe another process for which you've applied," Joseph outlined.

Advocates said Haiti's conditions have not improved, and business leaders warned the change could leave critical jobs unfilled, especially in healthcare.

TPS was created in 1990 to protect people from countries in crisis. Arguing it was meant to be short-lived, the Trump administration has sought to end various TPS designations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reportedly planning to ramp up operations against Haitian migrants this week.

Joseph pointed out the decision has created widespread fear in the community and she is urging TPS holders to seek guidance from reputable immigration attorneys.

"It's important given the effect that it'll have economically and just throughout our communities. It's important that there be a redesignation hopefully, and an extension to ensure that we don't suffer irreparable harm," Joseph emphasized.

Through various reports, Haiti's National Office of Migration said weekly deportation flights carrying about 250 people are expected to begin as plans advance to crack down on Haitian migrants. According to the advocacy group FWD.us, about 200,000 Haitian TPS holders are in the U.S. workforce, including 15,000 agricultural workers and 13,000 nursing assistants.