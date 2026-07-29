Hidden Nazi Underground City in Poland Becomes Dark Tourism Attraction

Deep beneath the peaceful countryside near the Polish village of Pniewo lies a vast underground network built for war that has become an unusual tourist destination.

Known as the Ostwall, the massive Nazi-era complex stretches about 20 miles and includes tunnels, shafts, underground railway stations and combat facilities designed to support thousands of soldiers during World War II.

The fortified system was abandoned in 1945 after the fall of Nazi Germany. Decades later, the tunnels attracted a subculture known as the “Bunker People,” who held unauthorized events inside the dangerous underground passages during the 1980s and 1990s.

Today, the site has been transformed into a historical attraction at the Międzyrzecz Fortified Region Museum, where visitors can explore nearly 19 miles of tunnels while learning about the complex’s military history.

The underground structures have also become an important refuge for wildlife, including tens of thousands of bats that now inhabit the dark passageways.

The Ostwall is part of a growing trend of “dark tourism,” where travelers visit locations connected to difficult or tragic moments in history. Similar attractions include ancient Roman tunnels, abandoned cities and former wartime facilities around the world.

The site offers visitors a chance to examine the remains of one of Europe’s largest underground military projects while reflecting on the history that shaped the region.