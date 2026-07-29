Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - A motorist suspected of hitting and injuring an

80-year-old woman with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene in Palm Springs

was arrested today.



James Schadlick, 67, was booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio

on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run causing injury, according to the Palm

Springs Police Department.



Bail information was not immediately available.



The woman was struck shortly after 6:30 p.m. July 15 in the area of

Hermosa Drive and Vista Chino, police said. Arriving officers found a woman,

whose name was not released, suffering from major injuries. She was taken to a

hospital in an unknown condition.



Police said witnesses at the scene saw the motorist briefly stop after

hitting the woman, but then drive away. The suspect's vehicle was believed

to be a white Ford F-150, possibly a 2000 model year.



The department utilized resources and technology from the Coachella

Valley Real-Time Intelligence Center to develop leads in the case, which led to

the identity of the suspect's vehicle.



A served search warrant was executed Tuesday in the 2300 block of

Nicola Road, where investigators allegedly found evidence related to the

collision, including the vehicle involved, police said.



The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information

was asked to contact traffic Investigator Steve Sanders at 760-323-8125.



Anonymous tips can be reported through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

