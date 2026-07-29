IID Extends Energy Conservation Alert Through Sunday Amid High Power Demand

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has extended its energy conservation alert through Sunday night as triple-digit temperatures continue to increase electricity demand across the region.

IID officials say the alert remains in place because utility crews expect elevated energy usage throughout the week. The district is asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity, particularly between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., when demand on the power grid is typically at its highest.

To help reduce strain on the electrical system, IID recommends limiting the use of major household appliances during peak hours. Customers are also encouraged to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher while at home, when it can be done safely and comfortably.

Periods of extreme heat often lead to increased air conditioning use, placing additional demand on the electrical grid. Conservation efforts during the late afternoon and evening can help improve overall grid reliability and reduce the risk of service disruptions during periods of sustained high temperatures.

The conservation alert comes as much of the Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley continue to experience intense summer heat, prompting residents to take precautions both indoors and outdoors.

IID says small changes in energy use during peak periods can make a meaningful difference in reducing overall demand. Customers are encouraged to continue practicing energy-saving habits through Sunday night while the conservation alert remains in effect.

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