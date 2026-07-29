Indian Wells to Host Coffee With a Cop Event on Aug. 5

Residents of Indian Wells will have an opportunity to meet and talk with local law enforcement during the city's next Coffee With a Cop event.

The community gathering is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Players Room at the Indian Wells Golf Resort.

The event is designed to bring community members and police officers together in a relaxed, informal setting where residents can ask questions, share concerns and build relationships with the officers who serve the city.

Coffee With a Cop events are held in communities across the country to encourage open dialogue between law enforcement and the public outside of emergency situations or formal meetings. The conversations can cover a wide range of topics, from neighborhood safety to community concerns, while giving residents an opportunity to get to know local officers.

City officials say coffee will be provided for attendees.

The event is open to members of the community who are interested in learning more about local policing efforts and connecting with officers in a welcoming environment.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.