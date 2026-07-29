Jackie the Big Bear Bald Eagle Moved Out of ICU

There is some encouraging news tonight about Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear.

Veterinarians at the Ojai Raptor Center say Jackie has been moved out of the intensive care unit and into a regular hospital care unit after she no longer needed oxygen therapy.

It's a positive milestone in her recovery, but Jackie remains critically ill and continues to receive round-the-clock treatment and close monitoring.

We'll continue to follow Jackie's condition and bring you the next update from the Ojai Raptor Center as soon as it's available.