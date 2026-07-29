Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - A fire erupted today that destroyed a

mobile home and damaged two others in Desert Hot Springs.



The blaze was reported at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 17700 block of

Langlois Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



The agency said arriving crews encountered multiple double-wide

trailers on fire and additional resources, including eight engines, a battalion

chief and a truck were requested to assist at the scene.



No injuries were reported.



Crews would remain at the scene for several hours to perform salvage

and overhaul, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.



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