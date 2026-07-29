Local & Community
Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - A fire erupted today that destroyed a
mobile home and damaged two others in Desert Hot Springs.
The blaze was reported at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 17700 block of
Langlois Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The agency said arriving crews encountered multiple double-wide
trailers on fire and additional resources, including eight engines, a battalion
chief and a truck were requested to assist at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Crews would remain at the scene for several hours to perform salvage
and overhaul, officials said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 29, 2026
City News ServiceRiverside County FireDesert Hot SpringsLanglois Road
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