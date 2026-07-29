Palm Desert Power Outage Averted

PALM DESERT (CNS) - A scheduled Southern California Edison maintenance

outage in Palm Desert planned for lsat night was pushed back by a month,

with customers in the area voicing concern about temporarily living without

power amid continued extreme heat.



The outage had been planned for 10 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m.

Wednesday, but the utility opted to reschedule the work until 10 p.m. Aug. 9,

continuing through 7 a.m. the following day. The outage will be in the area of

Fred Waring and Fairhaven drives, affecting 878 customers, according to the

agency's website.



According to SCE, the agency will re-evaluate the scheduled outage

times when the date gets closer.



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