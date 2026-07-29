Palm Springs Airport Launches Redesigned, More Accessible Website

Palm Springs International Airport has unveiled a redesigned website aimed at making travel planning easier and more accessible.

The update comes ahead of a 2028 federal deadline requiring public agencies to meet modern digital accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

New features include improved color contrast, better readability, enhanced keyboard navigation, and simplified site navigation.

The airport has also redesigned its flight status page and updated information about airport shops and restaurants.

Airport officials say the changes are designed to make it easier for all travelers to access important information before and during their trips.

The updated website is live now at FlyPSP.com.