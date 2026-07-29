Palm Springs Unified rolls out new cell phone policy, AI attendance texting ahead of new school year

With the first day of school approaching, Palm Springs Unified School District is introducing two changes families should know about: a new cell phone policy and an AI-powered text messaging system for attendance.

The district's new cell phone policy is designed to limit phone usage throughout the school day. The policy aligns with state legislation and was adopted under direction of the district's Board of Education to support student learning by minimizing distractions during instructional time. Known as the Phone-Free Schools Act, it requires school districts to adopt a policy limiting or prohibiting smartphone use by July 1, 2026, and full implementation of PSUSD's policy begins at the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

Under the new rules, elementary students must keep phones off or silenced and stored away, in a backpack or classroom storage system, for the entire school day. Middle and high school students must keep phones off or silenced during class time and passing periods, but may use them during lunch. Other devices, including smartwatches, AirPods and smart glasses, are also restricted during class time.

Dr. Deanna Keuilian, PSUSD's director of secondary curriculum and instruction, said the policy is meant to cut down on distractions.

"The cell phone policy is intending to help minimize the distractions at school. We want students to engage in every aspect of the school," Keuilian said. "I think the biggest thing is for families to understand that this is not intending to be punitive, and that we're being responsive to the state and legislation that's been handed down," she said.

The district said students won't be cut off from their phones entirely. Exceptions apply in the case of an emergency or a perceived threat of danger, when a teacher or administrator grants permission for a specific learning objective, when a licensed physician determines use is necessary for a student's health, or when phone use is required under a student's individualized education program.

"In a case of an emergency, we are very committed to ensuring that parents have the utmost latest information that will push out on behalf of the district and certainly students can access their phones during the appropriate times," Keuilian said.

The district is also launching a new AI text messaging platform this year to help schools and families communicate about student absences.

Garrett Schaperjahn, PSUSD's coordinator of student services, said the system will automatically text parents when a student is marked absent.

"If your student's out, we're going to send you a text, and it's basically going to say, 'Hey, we noticed your kid's out today. Is there anything that we can do to help?'" Schaperjahn said. "And then parents can interact with that through their phone text messaging instead of having to pick up the phone and making the call."

Families will be automatically enrolled in the program, and an introductory text message is expected to go out near the end of August.

"It's actually on a secure platform within our system, and so all of that lives there, and it's protected just like your student records are protected," Schaperjahn said.

The goal is to help the district better understand why students miss school and connect families with support.

"It really is extending our commitment to families to support you in getting your kids to school," he said. "So the more that we know about why your student may be missing, or what's going on behind the scenes, we can help you with that."

More information on the cell phone policy, the attendance texting program and other back-to-school details is available here.