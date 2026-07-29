Passenger Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 Near Cactus City

A passenger was killed and two drivers were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 near Cactus City on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just west of the Cactus City Rest Area when investigators say a Kia Forte rear-ended a Tesla Model 3 at a high rate of speed. The impact caused both vehicles to overturn into the center median.

CHP said a passenger in the Kia was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Riverside County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's identity.

The drivers of both the Kia and the Tesla were transported to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries, authorities said. No information about their current conditions has been released.

Investigators believe alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the collision, though the exact cause remains under investigation. CHP has not announced whether any arrests or citations have been issued.

The crash prompted an emergency response as authorities worked to investigate the scene and clear the wreckage from the freeway.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol as the investigation continues.

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