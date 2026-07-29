Read This Before Jumping Into The Pool

As temperatures rise again in Palm Springs, the fire department is asking families to take drowning seriously, saying it's a leading cause of accidental death in young children, even though the danger can be prevented.

"Drowning is preventable," said Fire Chief Paul Alvarado. "With supervision, layered protection, and lifesaving skills, our community can stay safe around water."

The department says these incidents often happen fast and quietly, so families won't always hear splashing or shouting before it's too late. Officials are urging three main habits to cut down on the risk.

First, families should assign one adult as a dedicated water watcher anytime kids are near a pool or spa, someone who isn't on their phone or distracted, and no child should ever swim alone. If a child goes missing, the department says to check the water first before searching anywhere else.

Second, officials want families relying on more than one safeguard at a time, since no single barrier stops a drowning on its own. That means secure fencing, gates that close and latch themselves, pool and door alarms, safety covers, and drain covers that meet safety standards. The department calls this "layered protection."

Third, the department is encouraging parents to enroll kids in swim lessons suited to their age, and to make sure the adults around them keep their CPR skills current. In an emergency, officials say to call 911 immediately, start CPR, and use an AED if one's nearby.

For families looking for lessons, the Palm Springs Swim Center is open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., though it closes Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m. for maintenance, and runs Friday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents looking for swim lessons for children as young as 6 months can find options through First 5 Riverside County.



