Save A Life

College of the Desert is investing in the next generation of first responders with a new fitness training facility designed for EMT and firefighter students.

The remodeled outdoor training area features a shock-absorbing running track and specialized fitness equipment that simulates the physical demands of emergency response work.

College officials say the upgrades were made to meet increased state training requirements while helping students build strength, improve endurance, and reduce the risk of injuries.

The facility is part of COD's Public Safety Academy, which prepares students for careers in emergency medical services, firefighting, and other public safety professions.

The project was funded through state funding, and the college plans to add more training amenities in the coming years.