Statewide Amber Alert Issued for 4 Missing Children

RIDGECREST, CA — Authorities are requesting the public's assistance in locating three children who were abducted from Ridgecrest, California.

The missing children are 10-year-old Maximus, 8-year-old Kaiser, and 4-year-old Haley:

Maximus is a 10-year-old Hispanic male, 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Kaiser is an 8-year-old Hispanic male, 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Haley is a 4-year-old Hispanic female, 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



The suspect, Julio Roman Garcia, is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic male. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 400 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen on July 29, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Picture and article credit: CHP