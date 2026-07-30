1 Dead in Riverside Crash That Shut Down Eastbound 60 Freeway

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - One person was killed today when a big rig and

pickup collided on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Riverside.



The crash was reported at 4:52 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound Moreno

Valley Freeway west of Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Witnesses told the CHP a Toyota Tacoma was overturned onto its roof

and blocking the fast lane and that the big rig was blocking the HOV lane.



There was an indication that a third vehicle was also involved but

there was no vehicle description.



The Riverside County coroner's office was summoned to the scene at

5:11 a.m., according to the CHP.



The CHP closed all eastbound lanes in the area, until just after 9

a.m., when the carpool and left main lane were reopened.



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