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1 Dead in Riverside Crash That Shut Down Eastbound 60 Freeway
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - One person was killed today when a big rig and
pickup collided on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Riverside.
The crash was reported at 4:52 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound Moreno
Valley Freeway west of Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses told the CHP a Toyota Tacoma was overturned onto its roof
and blocking the fast lane and that the big rig was blocking the HOV lane.
There was an indication that a third vehicle was also involved but
there was no vehicle description.
The Riverside County coroner's office was summoned to the scene at
5:11 a.m., according to the CHP.
The CHP closed all eastbound lanes in the area, until just after 9
a.m., when the carpool and left main lane were reopened.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
July 30, 2026