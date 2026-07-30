500 Indio Trees VS. The Sun

INDIO (CNS) - Indio will receive 500 shade trees to plant throughout

the city to cool neighborhoods, improve air quality and build climate

resilience as part of a $2.9 million regional grant program.



In a sustainability commission meeting on Monday, staff said the city

will receive the trees in the upcoming months, with 250 to be planted in public

spaces and the other half to be planted in private spots.



The Imperial Irrigation District, in partnership with the Coachella

Valley Association of Governments, was awarded the grant funding last year from

Cal Fire's Inflation Reduction Act grant.



The Shade Trees for Southern California's Deserts initiative is a

three-year program designed to plant 6,000 trees in undeserved communities

across Imperial and Coachella valleys, according to IID's website.



The city will be responsible for planting trees in public spaces,

while IID and CVAG officials will take care of choosing locations for the

private property tree planting.



City staff said they expect the trees to be planted by the end of 2027.



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