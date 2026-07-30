60 Exotic Snakes Found During Federal Raid on Drug Suspect’s Home

Federal law enforcement officers conducting a drug raid at an Albuquerque, New Mexico home uncovered an unexpected collection of 60 exotic snakes, 52 of which were identified as highly venomous species.

New Mexico wildlife officers assisted federal agents during the operation in the South Valley area as authorities served a search warrant at the residence of a suspected drug dealer. Among the reptiles recovered were cobras, pit vipers, and green mambas. Investigators found some animals, including a black king cobra and a green mamba, stored inside trash cans.

Court documents indicate federal agents originally planned to arrest the suspect on July 15 during an alleged cocaine transaction. Investigators say the man sold cocaine to an undercover agent on multiple occasions leading up to his arrest.

During the execution of the search warrant on July 22, law enforcement seized a half-pound of cocaine, multiple firearms, and the extensive reptile collection. Neighborhood residents reported seeing wildlife officials transport truckloads of cages and enclosures from the property throughout the night.

Reptile experts noted that the collection contained exceptionally dangerous species, including the inland taipan, which is considered one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

Industry specialists estimate that maintaining and feeding a collection of that size could cost up to $600 per week, while certain rare species can command prices up to $20,000 on the black market.

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